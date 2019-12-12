SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday announced the results for Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 1 examination 2019 that was conducted between September 23 and September 27 at centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

The individual marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will also be uploaded shortly on the SSC website. A total of 3,77,133 candidates appeared for the SSC JE Paper 1 examination.

Candidates who qualify JE Paper 1 will appear for the second round of a more descriptive exam (Paper 2) of the SSC JE, scheduled to be held on December 29.

Follow the steps below to check your SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the result link in the top navigation bar.

Step 3: Click on the link for JE results.

Step 4: A PDF file with the result and write-up will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Look for your name on the list. Download the result file and take print out for future reference.