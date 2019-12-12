The individual marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will also be uploaded shortly on the SSC website. A total of 3,77,133 candidates appeared for the SSC JE Paper 1 examination.
Candidates who qualify JE Paper 1 will appear for the second round of a more descriptive exam (Paper 2) of the SSC JE, scheduled to be held on December 29.
Follow the steps below to check your SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the result link in the top navigation bar.
Step 3: Click on the link for JE results.
Step 4: A PDF file with the result and write-up will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Look for your name on the list. Download the result file and take print out for future reference.