Home

Education

SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 date has been released. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Soon .

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 date. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the Paper-II of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 will be conducted on February 26, 2023.

According to the official notice released by the commission, the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022: Key Details

The computer based test for Paper I was conducted in November 2022. Paper II will be descriptive in nature and will comprise of three parts Part A will have General Engineering (Civil & Structural) Part B will have General Engineering (Electrical) Part C will have General Engineering (Mechanical). The maximum marks is 300 and time duration is for 2 hours. The Paper-II will have to be written either in Hindi or in English. Part paper written in Hindi and part in English will be awarded zero marks.

There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of scores in the Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.