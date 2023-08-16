Home

Education

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Registration Ends Today, Here’s How To Apply At ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Candidates between 30-32 years of age, as on August 1, 2023 can apply for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) exam 2023 till today at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE recruitment exam is tentatively slated to be conducted in October 2023.

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: The registration window for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) exam 2023 closes today. Candidates willing to apply for the vacancies can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in and apply for the same. The correction window to make changes in the application form will remain open from August 17 to 18 (upto 11 PM). To be noted, the SSC JE recruitment exam is tentatively slated to be conducted in October 2023. The SSC Junior Engineer recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 1324 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical, Civil and Electrical) for various Organisations and offices of the Government of India.

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not exceed 30-32 years of age, as on August 1, 2023. However, the upper age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates for various posts/departments.

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the vacancies must note that an application fee of Rs 100 will be charged at the time of application. However, application fee for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Person with Benchmark Disabilities and women candidates is exempted.

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the Apply tab and click the link that reads ‘JE recruitment’ on the home page

Step 3: After this, click on the application link for JE recruitment 2023 and login or register yourself

Step 4: Then, proceed with the application form as asked

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the application

Step 6: Make the payment and hit submit

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout for future reference

SSC JE Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The final selection of the candidate will be based on the Computer Based Examination (Paper I and Paper II) result, post preference and document verification being done by the Staff Selection Commission.

For any additional queries or related information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of NBE at www.nbe.edu.in.

