SSC JE Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) on Tuesday released the Junior Engineer Result 2019 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the Paper-II result on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) which is ssc.nic.in.

Note, candidates must check the official notice that reads, "Result of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 was declared on 01.03.2021. Based on the result of Paper-I of the said examination, 5,681 candidates (Civil: 4,750 and Electrical/Mechanical: 931) were qualified for appearing in Paper-II."

SSC JE Result 2019: How to Check

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission which is ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II)’ given on the homepage.

A new page will open with a PDF file.

Candidates can also check the direct links given here to check SSC JE Result 2019: Click Here

Scroll the document to find your name and roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates.

Qualifying students must appear for the document verification process, which is likely to be held in the second week of December 2021. The individual marks of the candidates can be checked on the SSC’s official website on November 30, 2021. Candidates can check their marks using credentials such as registration number and registered password.