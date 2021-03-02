SSC JE Result 2021 Paper 1: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the result of the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the SSC JE Exam 2021 Paper 1 can check their result on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Also Read - SSC MTS 2020 Notification to be Released Today @ssc.nic.in | Age Limit, Educational Qualification Details Here

The SSC JE Exam 2021 Paper 1 was a Computer-based test (CBT) from October 27, 2020, to October 30, 2020 at centres across the country. A total of 5,661 candidates were shortlisted for the SSC JE exam.

SSC JE Result 2021 Paper 1: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Click on ‘JE’ tab

Step 4: Click on the PDF link under ‘Result’ tab against ‘Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2019 – List of candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Civil) or ‘Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2019 – List of candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Electrical/Mechanical)’

Step 5: Your SSC JE Result 2021 will be on the screen, download it and take a print out for future reference.