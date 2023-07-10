Home

SSC JECCE 2023: JSSC Constable Recruitment Registration Last Date Today, Apply Now

Today is the last day to register for JSSC JECCE 2023. The registration can be done till 11:59 PM on the official website jssc.nic.in.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will end the registration process for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam 2023 (JECCE 2023) today, July 10. In order to be eligible for the exam, candidates need to finish the online registration procedure on the official website jssc.nic.in by 11.59 PM. The deadline for fee payment is July 12. From July 16 to 18, applicants will have the opportunity to modify their application forms. A grand total of 583 positions have been announced by the commission, and these vacancies will be occupied through a rigorous competitive examination.

JEECE is conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, which is responsible for selecting eligible candidates for various government jobs in the state. The Excise Constable position offers a promising career path with opportunities for growth and development.

For those who wish to apply for the JSSC JECCE 2023, it is crucial to understand the eligibility criteria and application process. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has laid out certain requirements that candidates must fulfil to be considered for the exam.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: As of August 1, 2023, the age range for eligibility extends from 18 to 25 years. However, for reserved categories, the upper age limit is flexible.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have successfully completed their 10th grade from an officially recognised educational institution in India.

Application Fee

Unreserved category applicants must submit a fee of Rs 100 while reserved category candidates are subject to a fee of Rs 50.

Here are the Steps to Apply for JSSC Excise Constable posts:-

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in

To access the application forms, simply click on the “Application Forms (Apply)” option located on the homepage.

Click on JECCE 2023 application link

Complete the registration and continue with the application procedure

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit

Download the form and print it for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will encompass a Written test, Physical Test (PET/PST), Medical examination, and the ultimate merit list will be published on the official website of the Commission.

