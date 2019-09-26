SSC JHT 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday said in a notification that it has released SSC JHT 2019 vacancy details. The SSC said that the SSC JHT 2019 exam will be held to fill up a total of 115 posts including, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak.

As per the SSC, the result for the second paper has also been released on September 4, 2019. Candidates who have already cleared their Paper-II examination will have to appear for document verification now. Candidates can visit their respective regional offices for the document verification which will be held on September 30, 2019. According to the SSC, around 715 candidates have qualified for document verification for the posts of SSC JHT 2019.

How is the selection done?

The selection process for the SSC JHT 2019 includes two papers which are called Paper 1 and Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates will be selected for document verification on the basis of their performance in Paper 1 and 2. The final selection of the SSC JHT 2019 will be done as per the performance of candidates in Paper-1 and Paper-2.

Important dates:

As per the SSC, the SSC JHT 2018 notification was released on October 22, 2018, and the last date to apply for it was November 19, 2018. Exam for Paper I was held on January 13, 2019, and the result was declared on March 22, 2019. Candidates can check for more related details from the official site of SSC.