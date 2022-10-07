SSC JHT Answer Key 2022 Latest News: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative Answer Key along with students’ response sheets for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper – I) examination. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the SSC JHT Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Candidates are allowed to raise or submit objections, if any, against the answer key, till October 09, 2022.They need to pay Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here

To download the SSC Answer key 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her examination roll number and password. “Representations received after 05:00 PM on 09.10.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notification. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the examination on October 01, 2022, across the country. Also Read - SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 399 Posts Under Sports Quota at ssbrectt.gov.in. Class 10th Pass Eligible

Direct Link: Download SSC JHT Answer Key 2022

How to Download SSC JHT Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper – I)”

A PDF document will open on the screen.

Look for the link that reads, “Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation,’ given in the PDF document.

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your SSC JHT Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates can take a printout of their Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit. The SSC result will be based on the final answer key. For more details, check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. Also Read - Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1343 Posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Details Inside