SSC JHT, JT, SHT Final Answer Key Released on ssc.nic.in, Check Key Details And Direct Link Here

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2022 : Through this recruitment drive, a total of 19 vacant posts will be filled.

SSC JHT, JT, SHT Final Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC released the final answer key and response sheets of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. They can also download the answer keys and response sheets.

As per the notice released it read, “Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) on 03.11.2022. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper (s) have been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 16.11.2022.”

SSC JHT, JT, SHT: How to download final answer key and response sheet

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the response sheet:

Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Click on the notice that reads “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys”

Scroll below and the click on the link

Enter the number and password

Download and take a print out

Here are some of the key details:

Candidates can take a print out of their respective Question Paper (s) along with the Final Answer Keys post log-in through the link which has been provided in the notice Candidates need to enter their examination roll number and password. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from November 16, 2022 4 pm till November 30, 2022 up to 4 pm. No candidate will be able to download the answer keys after November 30, 4 pm.