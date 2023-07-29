SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1324 Posts at ssc.nic.in; Salary, Eligibility Inside

Home

SSC Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) for Organizations/Offices of the Government of India. The posts are of Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial in Level 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission. The registration process will conclude on August 16, 2023.

After the closing date for receipt of online applications, the Commission will provide a period of 02 days to enable candidates to correct/modify online application parameters, wherein candidates will be allowed to re-submit

applications after making requisite corrections/changes in the one-time registration/online application data as per their requirement. Only those candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, whose completed online applications along with payment of the requisite fee, have been received by the Commission within the specified period.

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Details

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023: 1324 posts

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023: Dates

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Dates for submission of online applications 26.07.2023 to 16.08.2023 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 16.08.2023 (2300 hours) Date of ‘Window for Application Form

Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges. 17.08.2023 to 18.08.2023

(2300 hours) Tentative schedule of Computer Based Examination(Paper-I) October, 2023

SSC Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

Border Roads Organization (BRO)JE (C): University/Institute; or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute/Board; and (b) Two years working experience in Planning/Execution/Maintenance of Civil Engineering works.

University/Institute; or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute/Board; and (b) Two years working experience in Planning/Execution/Maintenance of Civil Engineering works. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) JE (C): Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

SSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II are as follows:

(i) UR : 30%

(ii) OBC/EWS : 25%

(iii) All other categories : 20%

Based on the normalized marks scored in the (Paper-I) i.e. Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Paper-II. The Commission shall have the discretion to normalize the marks of Paper-II, if Paper-II is conducted in multiple shifts and fix different cut-off marks in each part of Paper-I and also in Paper-II taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and categorywise number of candidates. For more details, check the detailed notification shared below.

SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 PDF – Direct Link

SSC Recruitment 2023: Check Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only).

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Applications must be submitted only in online mode at the official website of SSC Headquarters; i.e., https://ssc.nic.in. Before submitting the Application Form, the candidate must ensure that the photograph is uploaded as per the given instructions. If the photograph is not uploaded by the candidate in the desired format, his application/ candidature will be rejected or cancelled.

