SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Skill Test to be Re-Conducted; Check Revised Exam Date Here

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Skill Test Revised Schedule at ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for the candidates of the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022. As per the notification, the Commission will conduct the skill test for the post of Stenographer Grade C& D on April 25 and April 26. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Originally, the Commission had conducted the Skill Tests of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on February 15 and February 16, 2023. But keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of the Skill Test on February 15, the Commission reconducted the said test on March 10, 2023.

However, later it has been observed that similar inconveniences were faced by many candidates of the said Skill Tests conducted on February 16 and also on March 10, 2023. Accordingly, taking a comprehensive view of the overall interest of the candidates, the Commission has finally decided to re-conduct the said Skill Tests for all those candidates who appeared on February 15 and February 16, 2023.

At present, these tests will now be conducted on April 25, 2023 for Stenographer Grade C & D (Hindi). Meanwhile, the Commission will conduct the test on April 26, for Stenographer Grade C & D (English). For more details, visit the official website of SSC.

