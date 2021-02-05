New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff or SSC MTS Exam 2020 Earlier, the notification was scheduled to release on February 2, but due to some unknown reasons it was delayed. Once released, the candidate can check the notification on the official website’s home page. Those interested can apply online at ssc.nic.in. Also Read - SSC Constable GD Final Result 2018 to be Released Shortly at ssc.nic.in | Here's How to Check Score

“Aspiring candidates for Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff Examination-2020, are hereby informed that Notice of Multi

Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020, which is scheduled to be published on 02.02.2021, will now be published on 05.02.2021", the commission had said on January 29.

The time for the notification is not confirmed yet. However, those who want to apply for the examination can keep a tab on the official website for updates.

MTS Examination: Check Basic eligibility criteria, age limit

Eligibility: Candidates must have a matriculation or Class 10 certificate from a recognised school or board to apply for the SSC MTS 2020 examination.

Besides, those who are scheduled to appear for their Class 10 examination can also apply for the examination (Terms and conditions applied)

Age Limit:

18 to 25 year – Candidates who belong to the unreserved category

18 to 30 years Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

18 to 28 years: Other Backward Class (OBC)

18 to 35 years: Persons with disabilities (Unreserved)

18 to 38 years: Persons with disabilities (OBC)

18 to 40 years: Persons with disabilities (SC / ST)