SSC MTS Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central region has released admit card for their Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) examination 2019 for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on the official website. Candidates who opted their exam centres within these districts can download the admit cards from the RRB Central Region website at sscer.org.

The SSC MTS exam will be held from August 2 to August 22, 2019. Candidates are required to keep their registration details handy to log in to the website.

Here are the steps to download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 for UP and Bihar:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC Central Region, i.e., sscer.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Status/Download Admit Card For Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination…’ and then click ‘Proceed’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number. Alternatively, you can also enter your name and father’s name and date of birth

Step 4: Select the city for your exam centre and click ‘Search’.

Step 5: The SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 will display on your screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates will be required to carry their admit cards along with a valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, Office ID Card in case of a Govt. employee or College ID Card if the candidate is still studying) at the time of the exam.