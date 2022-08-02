SSC MTS Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key along with the response sheet for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. All those who have appeared for the exams can download the answer key through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. This year, the Commission has conducted the computer-based examination from July 05 till 26, 2022, at different centres all over the country.Also Read - SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply For 200 Posts From August 05| Check Salary, Notification Here
Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till August 07 (8:00 PM). They need to pay Rs 100 as per the question/answer challenge. To access the answer key, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number and password. Also Read - Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 to Declare Soon at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How to Download
How to Download SSC MTS Answer Key 2022?
- Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys alongwith candidates’ Response Sheet(s).”
- A new PDF document will open on the screen.
- Click on the link given in the PDF document.
- Enter the login credentials such as
- Your SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys. For more details, check the official website of SSC.