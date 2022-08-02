SSC MTS Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key along with the response sheet for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. All those who have appeared for the exams can download the answer key through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. This year, the Commission has conducted the computer-based examination from July 05 till 26, 2022, at different centres all over the country.Also Read - SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply For 200 Posts From August 05| Check Salary, Notification Here

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till August 07 (8:00 PM). They need to pay Rs 100 as per the question/answer challenge. To access the answer key, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number and password.

How to Download SSC MTS Answer Key 2022?

Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys alongwith candidates’ Response Sheet(s).” A new PDF document will open on the screen. Click on the link given in the PDF document. Enter the login credentials such as Roll number (As per Admission Certificate), and Password (As per Admission Certificate). Your SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys. For more details, check the official website of SSC.