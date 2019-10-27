SSC MTS Exam 2019: The results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination has been postponed by the Staff Selection Commission to November 5, 2019, stated a report.

Once the results link is activated, candidates can check their score online at the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Here’s How to Download SSC MTS Result 2019 once it is declared:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the official result notification link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials and click on the login button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Now download and take a print out of the same for future use.