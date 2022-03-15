SSC MTS 2020 Final Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key along with question papers of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) Examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS 2020 exam can download the answer keys from the commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their answer key by logging in their SSC MTS 2020 exam roll number and password.Also Read - SSC GD Constable 2021 Result Date: SSC Likely to Announce Result on April 15. Check Details on ssc.nic.in.

The Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 was conducted on March 4. The answer key download option is available from March 14 to April 13, till 4 pm.

SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2020: How to Download?

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, ‘Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 (254.00 KB)’ A pdf will appear on your screen Click on the answer key link given on the pdf. Enter your credentials. Click on submit to access answer key. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

SSC MTS 2020 Final Answer Key Direct Link