New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission has announced SSC MTS Final Result 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The declaration of the SSC MTS Final Result 2019 has sealed the fate of thousands of students who had appeared for the examination. A total of 20902 candidates were qualified to appear for the document verification process. Out of the total, 8992 candidates have been qualified on the basis of merit-cum-order of preference. Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on March 10, 2021, as per the official notice.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC MTS Final Result 2019 link available on the home page.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Important details:

Candidates can check their marks from March 10 to March 31, 2021.

Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and Registered Password and click on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

The Paper-II examination was conducted on November 24, 2019.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7099 Vacancies in total 9 regions.

The application process was started on April 22 and ended on May 31, 2019.