SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Registrations End Tomorrow; Apply At ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has issued an advisory to aspirants reminding them to complete the registration process for SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment at the earliest.

To register for the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment, visit ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an advisory to aspirants, reminding them to complete the registration process for the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Recruitment 2023. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and register themselves till July 21 (up to 11.00 PM). The SSC MTS (Tier-I) will comprise of Computer-Based examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar). It is slated to be held in September. As per the notice, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,196 posts for MTS. For Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, the number of vacancies stands at 1,758.

The official notice read, “Aspiring candidates for MTS and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e., July 21. They should not wait till the deadline to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days.”

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Language Preferences

The computer-based SSC MTS and Havaldar Examination will be held in Hindi, English and 13 regional languages. The regional languages are- Assamese, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit- Candidates applying for MTS and Havaldar posts in CBN (Department of Revenue) must be within 18-25 years of age. Individuals applying for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS should be 18-27 years of age.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed class 10 or equivalent exam from a recognised board. The candidate must be either a citizen of India, or a resident of Nepal or Bhutan.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants belonging to general and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. On the other hand, Women, ST/ ST/ PWD/ Ex Servicemen will not have to pay any fee for this exam.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Step-By-Step Process To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Register yourself and login on the portal using your credentials.

Step 3: After logging in, click on ‘Apply’ in ‘Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2023.

Step 4: Complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and the scanned colour passport-size photographs in JPEG format.

Step 6: Pay the application fees as per given and click on submit.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Dates To Remember

Submission dates of online application form: June 30 – July 21

Last date and time for online application receipt: July 21 (11.00 PM)

Deadline for online fee payment: July 22 (11:00 PM)

Last date for offline Challan generation: July 23 (till 11.00 PM)

Challan payment deadline (during working hours of Bank): July 24

Online application correction window: July 26- July 28

Computer-Based Examination Schedule: September 2023

For further related information, applicants are advised to visit the official website of SSC.

