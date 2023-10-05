Home

Education

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 Expected Soon at ssc.nic.in; Check Eligibility Criteria For PER/PST Test

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 Expected Soon at ssc.nic.in; Check Eligibility Criteria For PER/PST Test

SSC MTS Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) conducted the Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examinat

SSC MTS Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) conducted the Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 from September 1 to September 14 at different centres all over the country. All those students who have appeared for the competitive examination can download the SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam Result 2023 by visiting the Commission’s official website at .

Trending Now

The Commission released the SSC MTS, Havaldar Provisional Answer Key 2023 along with the candidate’s response sheet on September 17. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till October 20. “Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 17.09.2023 (04:00 PM) to 20.09.2023 (04:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/-per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 20.09.2023 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC in an official notification said.

You may like to read

SSC MTS Result 2023(Download link to be active soon)

SSC MTS Result 2023: How to Check SSC MTS, Havaldar Final Result?

Here are the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to access the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination scorecard.

Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Result For Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023.” A new pdf document will be displayed on the screen. Click on the link given in the pdf document. Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth. Your SSC MTS Scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC MTS Result 2023: What’s Next?

Check the Selection Process For MTS Post

The recruitment process for the post of MTS will consist of Session-I and Session-II in Computer Based Examination (CBE).

The performance of the candidate in Session I will be evaluated first and performance in Session II will be evaluated only if a candidate qualifies in Session I.

Minimum qualifying marks in Session-I and as well as in Session-II of Computer-Based Examination are as follows:

UR: 30%

OBC/ EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

Check the Selection Process For Havaldar Post

The recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Session-II. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE.

For the post of MTS, Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Session-II of CBE. Normalized scores of the candidates will be used to determine merit in CBE. The merit list would be prepared solely based on performance in Session-II.

For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in Session-II of CBE. Normalized scores of the candidates will be used to determine merit in CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and categorywise cut-offs in Session-II of CBE.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: Followings are the PET/ PST standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Name of the event Male Female Walking 1600 meters in 15

minutes. 1 Km in 20 minutes

Physical Standard Test (PST): The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are as follows:

MALE

Height Chest 157.5 cms. (relaxable by 5 cms. in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes Chest-81 cms. (fully expanded with

minimum expansion of 5 cms.)

FEMALE

Height Chest 152 cms. relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes) 48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and

members of Schedule Tribes)

PET/ PST will be conducted by CBIC/ CBN at various centres finalized by them. The candidates may be called for PET/ PST to any centre across the country. For more details, check the official website of SSC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES