SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam Mock Test Link Activated; Here’s How to Appear For Exam

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam Mock Test 2022: All those candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the mock test by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam Mock Test 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has activated the mock test for the Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff & Havaldar [CBIC and CBN] Examination 2022 today, May 3, 2023. All those candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the mock test by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The mock test will help students to prepare well for the examination.

“Dear Candidates, Please refer to the Mock Link given below for Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff & Havaldar [CBIC and CBN] Examination2022, which is going to be conducted w.e.f. 2nd May 2023 in multiple (13) regional languages in addition to Hindi and English,” SSC in an official notification said.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022: How to Appear For Mock Test?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Important Notice for candidates of MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Click on the link given in the PDF document.

Sign in to your account and your test will begin.

If any Candidate has chosen a regional language, then he/she will be viewing questions in the chosen regional language in addition to Hindi & English. In case no regional language has been chosen by a candidate then his/her questions will appear only in Hindi & English Languages. Candidates are advised to track the official website of SSC for the latest updates.

