SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday announced the date for the Multi-Tasking Staff or SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam 2020. As the exam date has been announced, the candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ssc.nic.in. As per the notification, the SSC will conduct the Paper-II (Descriptive) of the MTS Exam-2020 on May 8, 2022.Also Read - SSC CGL Admit Card 2021 Released: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket on ssc.nic.in

The candidates must note that SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam will be descriptive type and will be held in ‘Pen and Paper’ mode. In the exam, the candidates will write a short essay or letter in English or any language. Also Read - SSC GD Constable 2021 Marks Declared on ssc.nic.in: Here’s How Candidates Can Download Scorecard

“The exam schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and the government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid pandemic,” the exam notice stated. Also Read - SSC Constable GD Final Answer Key 2021 Released; Direct Link And Other Details Here

Here is the official notification:

The candidates who have qualified for the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam will be able to appear for the Paper 2 exam. The result of Paper 1 was announced on March 4.

As per the updates, a total of 44,680 candidates have cleared the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).