SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The recruitment process for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to end soon as the last date to apply was Monday, November 12. Candidates who have not yet applied for the vacancies can log in to the official SSC website, i.e, www.ssc.nic.in, and fill up the registration form.

The SSC announced that it will release the admit card for Tier 2 MTS Exam later today on the official website. The second paper for MTS recruitment will be held on November 17 this year.

Follow the steps below to apply for SSC MTS 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC – www.ssc.nic.in – and click on the ‘Apply’ link.

Step 2: Click on ‘Registration’ and fill in the required details like name, date of birth, father’s name as well as gender. Click ‘Enter’.

Step 3: On the next page, carefully fill in your contact details along with other personal details. Candidates must note that they will not be able to make any changes once the form is submitted,

Step 4: Submit your details. Note down the Registration Number and Password for future purpose.

Step 5: Upload a recent photograph and signatures in the allotted space.

Step 6: Following that, similar to the previous one, will have to be filled. This is the final form before payment.

Step 7: Pay the mandatory application fee of Rs 100 on the next page. It must be noted that women candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, PH and ex-servicemen category are exempted from paying the application fee.

The SSC had released the MTS Tier 1 result on November 5 in which it declared 1,11,162 candidates as qualified to appear for Tier 2 exam.

Candidate appearing for Tier 2 exam will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any other language included in the 8th schedule of the constitution. The paper will test a candidate’s elementary language skills. However, scores achieved by the candidates in Tier 2 will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in Tier 1 exam.