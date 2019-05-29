SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been accepting applications for recruitment of SSC Multi-Tasking Staffing (MTS) 2019 since April 22. The application process will end at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29. Interested candidates who have not filled out the application are advised to apply without further delay at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had released notifications encouraging students to not wait until the last day as the last-minute rush is likely to slow down the server and the applications may fail to process. Candidates must submit their applications on or before 5:00 pm today. The last day to make online fee payment is May 31, 2019 (up to 5:00 pm) and payment through challan is June 1, 2019.

The SSC MTS 2019 Tier-I exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 2, 2019, to August 6, 2019.

Follow the steps below to apply for SSC 2019 MTS recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Register on the SSC website by clicking o ‘New User? Register Now’ in the Login section of the homepage.

Step 3: Once registered, click on ‘Apply’ on the homepage.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Others’ tab, then click on the ‘Apply’ link against the MTS.

Step 5: Go through the application process and proceed with the payment of requisite application fees.

Step 6: Once submitted, take a printout of the application for future reference.

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years for some positions and 18 to 27 years for some positions to be eligible to apply for MTS 2019 recruitment. However, there is a relaxation of the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. It is mandatory to clear Class 10 exams to appear for the recruitment process.

The Tier I exam for the MTS 2019 will is a 90-minute exam, consisting of 100 objective-type questions. The test will assess candidates on General English, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness. Candidates who clear the Tier-I will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II which will consist of essay/letter writing of 30-minute duration and 50 marks.

Click here to find further details regarding the recruitment process and other information regarding the MTS 2019.