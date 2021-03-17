SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Here’s a golden opportunity for youths looking to work with the Government of India. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced vacancies for multi-tasking (non-technical) staff posts on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the SSC post is March 21 while the last date to pay the fee is March 23. Interested candidates can access all the important details regarding the SSC below or they can also download the official SSC MTS recruitment notification here. Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021: List of Shortlisted Candidates Released at ssc.nic.in | Direct LINK Here

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Qualification

A candidate should have passed the matriculation exam/class 10th or its equivalent from any recognised board.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications: 05.02.2021 to 21.03.2021

Last date and time for receipt of online application: 21.03.2021 (23:30)

Last date for making online fee payment: 23.03.2021 (23:30)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 25.03.2021 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank):29.03.2021

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): 01.07.2021 to 20.07.2021

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): 21.11.2021

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Details about vacancies will be provided in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, will be made available on the website of the

Commission (https://ssc.nic.in->Candidate’s Corner-> Tentative Vacancy).

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Reservation

Reservation will be provided for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker

Sections (EWS), Ex-servicemen (ESM) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), etc. as per extant Govt. Orders.

The Commission makes the selection of candidates in accordance with the vacancies reported by the concerned User Departments for various

posts. The Commission does not have any role in deciding the number of vacancies of any User Department. Implementation of reservation

policy, maintaining reservation roster and earmarking of vacancies for different categories are under the domain of the concerned User

Departments.