SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: There is a golden opportunity for the youth dreaming of jobs in various ministries of the Government of India. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications for multi-tasking (non-technical) staff recruitment (SSC MTS Recruitment 2021) on its official website on Friday. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 March, 2021 by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. The last date for paying the registration fee is 23 March, 2021.

Apart from this, candidates can directly apply for these posts (SSC MTS Recruitment 2021) by clicking here. One can also check the official notification through this link.

The commission will conduct SSC MTS Tier-1 examination from July 1 to 20, 2021 while Tier-2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021. According to the official notification, "Details about the vacancies will be made available in due time. Any update related to it will be made available on the website of the Commission."

Important dates for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021:

Starting date for application: 05 February 2021

Last date for application: 21 March 2021

Eligibility Criteria for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021

Candidate should have passed matriculation examination or its equivalent from any recognized board.

Application fee for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay an application fee of ₹ 100, while women candidates and candidates eligible for reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) have been exempted from the fee payment.