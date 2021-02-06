SSC MTS 2020-21: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released a notification inviting online applications for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff on its official website. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment Drive: 505 Vacancies Notified For Non Technical and Technical Apprentice | Here's How to Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 21, 2021. However, the last date to pay the registration fee is March 23, 2021.

Examination dates

The commission will conduct the SSC MTS tier-1 examination from July 1 to 20, 2021, while the tier-2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021.

“Details about vacancies will be provided in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, will be made available on the website of the Commission,” reads the official notification.

Eligibility and age limit

Candidates who have passed Class 10th or matriculation exam from a recognized board are eligible to apply for SSC MTS recruitment. The lower age limit for unreserved category candidates is 18 years. The upper age limit is 25 years.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. “Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex- servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee,” further reads the notice.

For more details, candidates can read the official notification here.