SSC MTS 2019 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier I result on Tuesday on the official website, ‘ssc.nic.in’.

Earlier the Commission had stated that it would declare the result on October 25 but later it shifted the dates to November 5.

Those who qualify paper I of MTS exam will be asked to appear in paper II of MTS exam.

As per the official data, nearly 38.58 lakh candidates bad registered for the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam out of which 19.18 lakh candidates actually appeared in the exam, which was conducted from August 2 to August 22, 2019.

Follow these steps to check SSC MTS 2019 result

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Other’ Tab.

Step 3: Click on the result link provided for MTS Paper I exam 2019.

Step 4: A PDF with all the details of the candidates who have qualified SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2019 will appear

Step 5: Check your name/roll number in the list