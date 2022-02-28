SSC MTS Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to declare the results for the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 (Paper 1) exam 2020 today, February 28, 2022. Once the results are declared, candidates can download the SSC MTS Results from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Commission has conducted the MTS exams from October 5, 2021, to November 2, 2021.Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 950 Posts; Apply Now at rbi.org.in
SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021: Step by Step Guide to Download

- Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in.
- Click on the Results section available on the homepage.
- Click on the link that reads, ”SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021”
- A new window will open.
- Your SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.