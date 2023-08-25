Home

‘Release SSC MTS Result 2022 Soon’: Worried Aspirants Request Commission on Social Media

SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 along with candidates’ response sheet(s) were released on June 28, 2023.

SSC MTS Result 2022: With no update as to when the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, andHavaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022, the worried aspirants have taken to X(formally Twitter) to request the Commission to release the result date as soon as possible. Taking to X, several aspirants have flooded the micro blogging site requesting the Commission to release the SSC MTS Result Date soon. Speaking of the examination date, SSC conducted the Computer Based Examination in two phases i.e. from May 2 to May 19 and from June 13 to June 20, 2023 at different centres all over the country.

To recall our readers, SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 along with candidates’ response sheet(s) were released on June 28, 2023. Candidates were given were an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till July 4. “Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 28.06.2023 (05:00 PM) to 04.07.2023 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 04.07.2023 (05:00PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification, dated 28, June, 2023.

Based on the grievances raised by the students, subject experts will prepare the final answer key and scorecard. Once published, candidates can download the SSC MTS Result 2022 by visiting the official website – ssc.nic.in. While SSC Results 2022 are awaited, here’s how aspirants have been reacting to the wait for the result. Check tweets here.

Release SSC MTS Result 2022 Soon: Check Aspirants Tweet Here

SSC MTS 2022 result kab aaega Shriman Ji @ssc_chief — Chetan Meena (@ChetanMeen23197) August 25, 2023

@SSCorg_in SSC MTS tiyar 2 answer key kb tk aayegi give me information please — Amit raj Yadav (@Amitraj90913818) August 24, 2023

Sir SSC MTS and Havaldar 2022 ka result kab tak aayega. 🙏🙏 #sarkari — Dheeraj (@Dheeraj345432) August 23, 2023

SSC MTS 2022 result kab tak aaega @ssc_official__ @SSCorg__in — Chetan Meena (@ChetanMeen23197) August 23, 2023

@PMOIndia SSC MTS RESULT NOT COMING BEFORE MANY DAYS ALL STUDENTS VERY STRESS. PLZ RELEASE ASAP . @dpradhanbjp — AMIT (@AkRajpoot888) August 23, 2023

SSC MTS Result 2022: How to Check Scores, Final Answer Key at ssc.nic.in?

Candidates are advised to go through the official website – ssc.nic.in and then enter the credentials. Check step by step guide to download the scorecard.

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022: Uploading of Result and Final Answer Key.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as registration number and password.

Your SSC MTS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC MTS Tier-I Final Answer Key 2022 – Date And Time

Along with the result, the Commission will publish the final answer key. The final answer key and result will be prepared based on the objections and grievances raised by the candidates in the answer key. The Commission along with the experts will review the grievances raised by the students on the provisional answer key. For more details, visit the official website of SSC. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the SSC website for the latest updates regarding the exam.

