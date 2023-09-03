Home

SSC MTS Result 2022 Declared; Check Direct Link, Cut-Off, How To Download Scorecard, Final Answer Key

SSC Delhi Police final results out.

SSC MTS Tier-I Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has declared the result for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2022. Candidates can check the SSC MTS Tier-I Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at . This year, the SSC MTS Tier- I examination was held in two phases. The examination for the first phase was held from May 2 to May 19, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination for the second phase was conducted from June 13 to June 20, 2023.

“As per the guidelines mentioned under Para-17 of the Notice of Examination, candidates have been considered for selection against the vacancies of only those Post-cum-CCAs for which they have given their preference in their online Application Form,” SSC in an official notification said. Check the download link, official website, and steps to check the result and scorecard.

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at . On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022: Uploading of Result and Final Answer Key.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login details such as registration number and password. Your SSC MTS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference. As per Para 18 of the Notice of Examination, candidates have been shortlisted for PET/PST based on their Performance in Session-II of CBE. The candidates, who did not qualify in Session-I of CBE were not eligible for evaluation of Session-II. Minimum qualifying marks in

Session-I and Session-II of Computer Based Examination are as follows: UR : 30%

OBC/ EWS : 25%

All other categories : 20% The candidates who fail to qualify PET/ PST will not be considered for the post of Havaldar in the final result. However, if such candidates get shortlisted for the post of MTS, their candidature will remain valid for the post of MTS. Final result for both the posts i.e. MTS and Havaldar will be declared together at later stage after completion of PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar. The schedule of PET/PST for the posts of Havaldar will be available on the website of the Commission in due course. Final Answer Keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission after declaration of the final result of the examination.

