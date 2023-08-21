Home

SSC MTS Result 2022 at ssc.nic.in Soon; Check Expected Date, How to Download Scorecard, Final Answer Key

SSC MTS Result 2022 will be declared on ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2022 can check scorecard here.

SSC MTS Tier-I Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will declare the result for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2022 anytime soon. Once announced, candidates can check the SSC MTS Tier-I Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. To access the SSC MTS and Havaldar scorecard, a registered user needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth(DOB). This year, the SSC MTS Tier- I examination was held in two phases. The examination for the first phase was held from May 2 to May 19, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination for the second phase was conducted from June 13 to June 20, 2023. Check expected dates, official website, and steps to check the result and scorecard.

SSC MTS Result 2022 – Expected Date And Time

If going by the media reports, the Commission(SSC) is expected to announce the SSC MTS Result 2022 this week. However, the Commission has not announced the exact date and time for the declaration of SSC MTS Result. Students are advised to visit the official website on a regular basis.

SSC MTS Result 2022: Expected This Week SSC MTS Result 2022 Official Website: ssc.nic.in Exam Name: Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022

(NOTE: The above mentioned dates are tentative. The Commission has not announced the SSC MTS Result Date And Time)

SSC MTS Tier-I Answer Key 2022 – Date And Time?

The Commission released the SSC MTS Tier- I Answer Key 2022 on June 28, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key, till July 4, 2023. “Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 28.06.2023 (05:00 PM) to 04.07.2023 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 04.07.2023 (05:00PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC in an official notification said. NOTICE HERE

SSC MTS Result 2022: How to Check Scores, Final Answer Key at ssc.nic.in?

Candidates are advised to go through the official website – ssc.nic.in and then enter the credentials. Check step by step guide to download the scorecard.

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022: Uploading of Result and Final Answer Key.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login details such as registration number and password. Your SSC MTS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC MTS Tier-I Final Answer Key 2022 – Date And Time

Along with the result, the Commission will publish the final answer key. The final answer key and result will be prepared based on the objections and grievances raised by the candidates in the answer key. The Commission along with the experts will review the grievances raised by the students on the provisional answer key. For more details, visit the official website of SSC.

