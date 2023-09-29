Home

SSC MTS Result 2023 Date: When Will Commission Declare MTS Scorecard, Cut-Off? Qualifying Marks Inside

SSC MTS Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Date: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will announce the results of the Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process can check and download the SSC MTS Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. To remind our readers, the Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 was conducted by the Commission from September 1 to September 14, at different centres all over the country.

The Commission declared the SSC MTS Provisional Answer Key 2023 on September 17, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 19. “Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 17.09.2023 (04:00 PM) to 20.09.2023 (04:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 20.09.2023 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official statement by SSC.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Date – Check Tentative Date And Time

At present, the Staff Selection Commission has not released the SSC MTS Result Date And Time. Along with the result, the commission will release the category-wise cut-off on its official website.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Date – How to Check SSC MTS Scores?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to check the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination scorecard.

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Result For Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023.”

A new pdf document will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC MTS Result 2023 on ssc.nic.in – Check Selection Process

The recruitment process for the post of MTS will consist of Session-I and Session-II in Computer Based Examination (CBE).

The performance of the candidate in Session I will be evaluated first and performance in Session II would be evaluated only if a candidate qualifies in Session I.

SSC MTS Qualifying Marks

Minimum qualifying marks in Session-I and as well as in Session-II of the Computer-Based Examination are as follows:

UR: 30%

OBC/ EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

The recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). The candidates who fail to qualify PET/ PST will not be

considered for the post of Havaldar. However, if the candidate is also shortlisted for the post of MTS, his candidature will remain valid for the post of MTS.

SSC Havaldar Physical Efficiency Test – All You Need to Know

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: Followings

are the PET/ PST standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET):

Name of the event Male Female Walking 1600 meters in 15

minutes. 1 Km in 20 minutes

A women candidate, who as a result of tests is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks standing or over, shall be declared

temporarily unfit and her candidature will be held in abeyance until the confinement is over. To know about the recruitment, check the detailed notification shared above.

