SSC MTS Result 2023 LIVE: SSC To Release SSC MTS And Havaldar Results Soon At ssc.nic.in | Details Here

The candidates who have appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can check the scores on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS result 2023

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC MTS Result 2023 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can check the scores on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in after the formal announcement of the results. The candidates can check the scores by following the steps given below. The SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on June 28. The last date to raise objections was till July 4, 2023.

SSC MTS Result 2023: Key Details

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC MTS Result 2023 soon.

The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 results will be available on the official website.

The SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment exam was conducted in two phases.

The first phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023.

The provisional answer key was released on June 28. The last date to raise objections was till July 4, 2023.

SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.

Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to appear in the tier 2 test.

SSC MTS result 2023: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. Go to the result section. Open the SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2022 link. A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open. Check your result.

The allocation of Ministries/ Department/ Offices in the allocated States/ UTs for the post of MTS will be made by the Regional Offices of the Commission by using the standard methodology.

