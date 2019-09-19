SSC MTS Exam Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the result of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier-1 exam. Though no official date has been announced, it is likely that the SSC will announce the result in October.

Candidates can check their result on ssc.nic.in, which is the official website of the SSC. The SSC MTS Tier-1 exam was held from August 1 to 22; the answer key, meanwhile, was uploaded this month.

Steps to check result for SSC MTS Tier-1 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Result’

Step 3: Enter your personal details

Step 4: Now, you will see your SSC MTS Tier-1 result

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy with you for future reference

The SSC MTS Tier-2 exam will be held on November 17 at various exam centres across the country. The result is expected to be released in February-March 2020.