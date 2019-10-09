SSC MTS Exam Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the result of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier-1 exam. Although there is no official confirmation of the exam result date, reports suggest that it is likely to be announced by the last week of October.

Candidates can check their result on ssc.nic.in, which is the official website of the SSC. The SSC MTS Tier-1 exam was held from August 1 to 22; the answer key, meanwhile, was uploaded in the month of September.

Here’s How to Check SSC MTS Tier-1 Exam Results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Result’.

Step 3: Enter your personal details.

Step 4: Now, you will see your SSC MTS Tier-1 result.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy with you for future reference.

Notably, the SSC MTS Tier-2 exam will be held on November 17 at various exam centres across the country. The result is expected to be released in February-March 2020.