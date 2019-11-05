SSC MTS 2019 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared the results of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier I on the official website, ‘ssc.nic.in’. Those who qualify paper I of MTS exam will have to appear for paper II of MTS exam.

As per the official data, nearly 38.58 lakh candidates bad registered for the computer-based SSC MTS Tier 1 exam out of which 19.18 lakh candidates actually appeared in the exam, which was conducted from August 2 to August 22, 2019.

Earlier the Commission was expected to declare the result on October 25 but later the dates were shifted to November 5.

Follow these steps to check SSC MTS 2019 result

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Other’ Tab.

Step 3: Click on the result link provided for MTS Paper I exam 2019.

Step 4: A PDF with all the details of the candidates who have qualified SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2019 will appear

Step 5: Check your name/roll number in the list

About SSC

The SSC is a central government body which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments. Several lakh students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.