SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission, North Western Region (NWR), has released admit card along with application status for Tier 1 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2020 scheduled to be held from August 4-12, 2021. Candidates can download SSC NWR Admit Card from the official website – sscnwr.org.

SSC is conducting CHSL Exam 2021 for left over candidates from 04 August to 12 August 2021. The candidates who would qualify in SSC Tier 1 CHSL exam will be called for SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2021, dates of which will be announced later.

How to download SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of SSC NWR Region — sscnwr.org

Click on the link given under ‘Latest News’ – ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION – 2020 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 04/08/2021 TO 12/08/2021 ’

A new window will open where you need to click against ‘I have read the instructions carefully and abide by the rules mentioned herein’

Click on ‘Submit’ Button

Now, enter your Registered ID or Roll No. or Name and Mother’s Name and Date of Birth.

Click on ‘Search Status’

Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card

Take a printout for future use.

The candidates can also download SSC CHSL Admit Card directly through the direct link given below:

SSC NWR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 Download Link

Candidates must carry their admit Card along with original photo ID card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the admit card. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.