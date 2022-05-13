SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022: Staff Selection Commission, SSC has started the online application process for Selection Post phase X/2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —ssc.nic.in. The online application has started on May 12. Applicants can apply till June 13. As per the official notification, the computer-based test will take place in the month of August 2022. (tentatively). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2065 vacancies will be filled across the country. For more details on the SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Karnataka State Law University Recruitment 2022: Apply For 18 Guest Faculty Posts Till May 16| Read Details Here

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: May 12 to June 13

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: June 13 (up to 23.00 PM)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: June 15 (23.00 PM)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: June 16 (23.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 18

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment June 20 to June 24 (23:00 PM)

Dates of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2065 vacancies across the country.

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts are advised to check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Selection Procedure

“Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions,” reads the official notification.

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Fees can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards, or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes(ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

How to Apply Online For SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 13, 2022, through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.