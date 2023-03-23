SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Registration: Important Notice Released For Candidates

Home

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post Registration 2023: Aspirants must submit the SSC Selection Post phase XI/2023 Application Form by March 27, 2023.

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post Registration 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released an important notice for the aspirants who are planning to fill up the SSC Phase 11 Selection Post Application Form 2023. To avoid login failure due to heavy traffic on the website, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has asked candidates applying for the selection posts 2023 phase 11 exam to submit their application form before the deadline.

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Phase XI/2023/Selection Posts Examination should submit their online applications much before the 27.03.2023 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy rush on the servers during the closing days,” SSC in an official notification said.

No extension of the last date for submission of applications shall be granted in any circumstances,” the Commission added. Aspirants must submit the SSC Selection Post phase XI/2023 Application Form by March 27, 2023. The computer-based examination(CBT) will be conducted in June-July 2023(tentatively).

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post Vacancy 2023

Vacancies for ESM are reserved for only Group “C” posts as per extant Government Order/ Instructions.

A total of 5369 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Educational Qualification

“Before applying for the post, the candidates must ensure that they possess the Essential Qualifications including Experience wherever it is prescribed as Essential Qualification and also meet the age-limit as on the crucial date mentioned in Para 10.2 above,” SSC in an official notification said. For more details, check the detailed notification shared below.

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post Job Notification 2023 PDF –DIRECT LINK

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 NOTICE PDF –DIRECT LINK

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Selection

Selection will be strictly as per Recruitment Rules of the post. It may be noted by the candidates that Equivalency will not be allowed in case it is not mentioned in the prescribed EQ for any category of post in the Notice.

How to Apply For SSC Phase 11 Selection Post?

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each category of post. Applications must be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

