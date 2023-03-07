Home

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Registration Underway; Check Exam Date, Vacancy Here

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Application Form at ssc.nic.in: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts before March 12, 2023, through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Application Form at ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has started the registration procedure for Selection Post phase XI/2023. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the SSC Selection Post phase XI/2023 Application Form is March 27, 2023. The computer-based examination(CBT) will be conducted in June-July 2023(tentatively). Candidates are advised to visit the websites of the Regional Offices for the latest information in respect of various categories of posts pertaining to the Region concerned and the various stages of the recruitment process.

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Important Dates

SSC selection post 2023 You may like to read Dates Dates for submission of online applications March 6, 2023 to March 27 Last date and time for receipt of online applications March 27 (11 PM) Last date and time for making online fee payment March 28 (11 PM) Last date and time for generation of offline Challan March 28 (11 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) March 29 (11 PM) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment. April 3 to 5 (11 PM) Dates of Computer Based Examination June-July 2023 (tentatively)

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Vacancy Details

Vacancies for ESM are reserved for only Group “C” posts as per extant Government Order/ Instructions.

A total of 5369 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification here.

“Before applying for the post, the candidates must ensure that they possess the Essential Qualifications including Experience wherever it is prescribed as Essential Qualification and also meet the age-limit as on the crucial date mentioned in Para 10.2 above,” SSC in an official notification said. For more details, check the detailed notification shared below.

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Job Notification PDF –DIRECT LINK

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Selection

Selection will be strictly as per Recruitment Rules of the post. It may be noted by the candidates that Equivalency will not be allowed in case it is not mentioned in the prescribed EQ for any category of post in the Notice.

SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

How to Apply For SSC Phase 11 Selection Post 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each category of post. Applications must be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the SSC website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days.

