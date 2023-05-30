By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022 Declared On ssc.nic.in; Check All Details Here
SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022: The candidates can check SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022 on the official website ssc.nic.in.
SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the Selection Post (Phase X) Examination additional result 2022 today. Candidates can check SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022 on the official website ssc.nic.in.
