ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022 Declared On ssc.nic.in; Check All Details Here

SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022 Declared On ssc.nic.in; Check All Details Here

SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022: The candidates can check SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022 on the official website ssc.nic.in.

Published: May 30, 2023 11:02 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

SSC result, maharashtra
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Selection Post (Phase X) Examination additional result 2022 today.

SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the Selection Post (Phase X) Examination additional result 2022 today. Candidates can check SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022 on the official website ssc.nic.in.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.