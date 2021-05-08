SSC Exams 2021: Amid surge in Coronavirus cases across India, the Staff Selection Commission has postponed the SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 exam till further orders. The exam was scheduled to be held from May 29 May-June 7, 2021 to fill a total of 6506 vacancies. Also Read - SSC SI Delhi Police Sub Inspector Result 2018 Declared at ssc.nic.in | Find DIRECT LINK to Check Result Here

Meanwhile, the commission also postponed the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 exam for candidates who opted for their centres in West Bengal. The SSC CHSL exam was slated to be held on May 21-22, 2021.

Further, the release of notification of the SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 has also been postponed till further orders. The SSC GD Constable exam 2021 official notification was supposed to be released in the first week of May 2021.

Students must note that the Commission is yet to announce the revised dates for postponed exams and notification. The SSC is expected to conduct these exams once the situation normalises a bit.