New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission, Haryana, (HSSC) has issued notification for the position of clerk and the candidates can apply for the job from June 24.

Online applications are invited for direct recruitment for 4858 posts of Clerks of Group C through the URL address http://adv52019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx from June 24 to July 8 till 11.59 P.M. Thereafter website link will be disabled.

Important Dates:

Item(s) Timeline Date of publication June 20, 2019 Opening date for submission of online applications June 24, 2019 Closing date for submission of online application July 8, 2019 (by 11.59 PM IST) Closing date for deposit of fee July 11

Qualification

i) 10+2/10+2 First Division/Graduation or its equivalent from a recognized

Board/University.

ii) Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric Standard or higher education.

Age: 17-42 years

Relaxation in Age

i)Upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in the case of Scheduled Caste (SC), Backward Class (A) & Backward Class (B) as per Haryana Govt. instructions.

ii) In the case of PwD General Candidates, the upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years (15 years for SCs/BCs) as per Haryana Government instructions.

iii) For Ex-servicemen Candidates, relaxation up to continuous Military service added by three years is permissible.

iv) The upper age limit in respect of widow, legally separated woman, divorcee, deserted woman and unmarried woman will be up to 47 years as per Government instructions.

v) All of the above relaxations are for Haryana State domicile only.

Examination Schedule

The Examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based is likely to be held from 22.07.2019 to 18.08.2019 and the date, time and place of examination will be as per admit card.

However, HSSC reserve the right to reschedule/change the above schedule on administrative grounds or otherwise. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the website as no separate individual intimation shall be sent.