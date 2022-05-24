SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications to fill up 797 vacancies for non-gazetted posts in various central government departments in the Union territory of Ladakh. The filling of applications began on May 23 and the last date is June 13. Candidates who wish to apply for more than one category of post should apply separately for each category of post. The selection process for the SSC recruitment will be computer-based examination and is likely to be conducted in August this year. There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification (EQs) of i) Matriculation level, ii) Higher Secondary, and iii) Graduation and above levels. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks (out of a maximum of 2 marks per question) for each wrong answer.Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 81,100; Class 12 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 835 Posts

Eligibility/Age Limit for SSC Recruitment 2022

The applicants shall be the citizens of India and residents of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The candidate must be between the age limit of 18 to 42. However, there is relaxation in age has been provided in different categories including SC/ST, EWS and PWD.

For the post of Junior Assistant/Election Assistant, Junior Stenographer, Statistical Assistant, or Junior Statistical Assistant candidates must be graduates or above. Similarly, for Driver Grade-II, Orderly, Safaiwalla and Bearer the applicant should be Matriculation.

Notably, the candidature of candidates not meeting the eligibility conditions will be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process without any notice.

Application Fee for SSC Recruitment: Online fees of Rs 100 can be paid by the candidates up to June 15, 2022. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

Important Dates for SSC Recruitment (Ladakh) 2022

Dates for submission of online applications 23-05-2022 to 13-06-2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 13-06-2022 (up to 11.00 PM) Last date and time for making online fee payment 15-06-2022 (11.00 PM) Last date and time for generation of offline Challan 16-06-2022 (11.00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working

hours of Bank) 18-06-2022 Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’

including online payment. 27.06.2022 till 29.06.2022

(11:00 PM) Dates of Computer Based Examination August 2022 (tentatively)

Here’s how to apply for SSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates can visit the official site (https://ssc.nic.in.)

Click on register now

Fill in all the required details

Pay the fee of Rs 100 once check all the application processes you have done correctly or not

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

After successful submission of the online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.

Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or

selection.

For detailed information on categories of posts, click here: https://ssc.nic.in/

Window for SSC Recruitment Application Form Correction

After the closing date for receipt of online applications, the Commission will provide a period of 5 days to enable candidates to correct/ modify online

application parameters, wherein candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/ changes in the one-time

registration/ online application data as per their requirement. The window will remain open from June 27 till June 29 (11:00 pm)

A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he/she has made mistake in his updated application also, he/she will be allowed to resubmit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances.

Only those candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, whose completed online applications along with payment of requisite fee, have been received by the Commission within the specified period.