SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Stenographer Grade "C" (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade "D" (Group C- Non-Gazetted). However, the last date to submit the application form is tomorrow, September 05, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to apply for the SSC Stenographer posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in before the deadline ends. The computer-based examination will be conducted in November 2022. For more details, please read below.

Stenographer Grade “C” & “D” Examination, 2022 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: August 20 till September 05, 2022

August 20 till September 05, 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications : September 05, 2022

: September 05, 2022 Last date and time for generation of offline Challan : September 05, 2022

: September 05, 2022 Last date and time for making online fee payment: September 06, 2022

September 06, 2022 Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) : September 06, 2022

: September 06, 2022 Date of Window for Application Form Correction and online payment of Correction Charges : September 07, 2022

: September 07, 2022 Schedule of Computer Based Examination: November, 2022

Eligibility Criteria For SSC Stenographer Recruitment

Education Qualification: Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. The candidates must possess Essential Educational Qualification on or before the closing date for receipt of online applications.

Application Fee For SSC Stenographer Recruitment

Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only)

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

Age Limit For SSC Stenographer Recruitment

Stenographer ‘C’: 18 to 30

Stenographer ‘D’: 18 to 27

How to Apply Online?

Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters, ssc.nic.in. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form.