New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a revised, tentative schedule for various examinations that were postponed earlier due to the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, on its official website ssc.nic.in.

The various exams for which revised schedules have been announced include SSC CHSL Tier-1 for left over candidates, Junior Engineer (Paper-1), SSC CGL Tier-2 etc.

The revised schedule is as follows:

(1.) CHSL Examination 2019 (Tier-1) for left over candidates: August 17-August 21; August 24-August 27

(2.) Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts): September 1-September 4

(3.) Selection Post Examination 2020-Phase 8: September 7-September 9

(4.) Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019: September 10-September 12

(5.) Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-1) 2020: September 29-October 1, October 5

(6.) Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Paper 1)-2020: October 6

(7.) CGL Examination (Tier-2) 2019: October 14-October 17

Candidates can access the official notification by visiting ssc.nic.in and clicking the relevant link on the homepage. Or, they can click here to access the notice directly.

Additionally, it is to be noted that the schedule is subject to change as per the prevailing conditions and guidelines issued by central and state governments with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, candidates will need to visit the website regularly to check for updates.