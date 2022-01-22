SSC Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday released the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2020 on its official website. Eligible Candidates can check the results from the SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in. The Commission has conducted the written exam on November 11, 12, and 15, 2022 at various centres across the country.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Assistant Employment Officer, Other Posts; Apply Online at upsc.gov.in

Those candidates who qualify in the written exam will have to appear for the skill test. Based on the performance of the candidates in the SSC Exam 2022, 3608 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 13445 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'.

SSC Result 2020: Check Cut-off Marks

SSC Steno Group C Cut-Off

Category Cut-off Marks Gen 146.79323 EWS 138.64967 OBC 142.36071 SC 132.92626 ST 117.44372 OH 108.68008 VH 55.94645

SSC Steno Group D Cut-Off

Category Cut-off Marks Gen 131.22759 EWS 83.56382 OBC 126.72132 SC 103.89008 ST 84.61327 OH 59.31560 VH 51.29321 Others-PWD 40.00000

Now, the Staff Selection Commission will release the Final Answer Keys on its official website ssc.nic.in on January 28, 2022. Candidates can download the Final Answer Key till February 27, 2022. Alternatively, candidates can check the SSC Steno Grade C and D Result 2020 from the direct links given below.