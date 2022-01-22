SSC Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday released the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2020 on its official website. Eligible Candidates can check the results from the SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in. The Commission has conducted the written exam on November 11, 12, and 15, 2022 at various centres across the country.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Assistant Employment Officer, Other Posts; Apply Online at upsc.gov.in
Those candidates who qualify in the written exam will have to appear for the skill test. Based on the performance of the candidates in the SSC Exam 2022, 3608 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 13445 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. Also Read - Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Apply For TGT, PRT, Other Posts on apshisar.com | Check Eligibility, Last Date, Age Limit
SSC Result 2020: Check Cut-off Marks Also Read - Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 38 Deputy Field Officer; Check Last Date to Apply, Other Details Here
- SSC Steno Group C Cut-Off
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Gen
|146.79323
|EWS
|138.64967
|OBC
|142.36071
|SC
|132.92626
|ST
|117.44372
|OH
|108.68008
|VH
|55.94645
- SSC Steno Group D Cut-Off
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Gen
|131.22759
|EWS
|83.56382
|OBC
|126.72132
|SC
|103.89008
|ST
|84.61327
|OH
|59.31560
|VH
|51.29321
|Others-PWD
|40.00000
Now, the Staff Selection Commission will release the Final Answer Keys on its official website ssc.nic.in on January 28, 2022. Candidates can download the Final Answer Key till February 27, 2022. Alternatively, candidates can check the SSC Steno Grade C and D Result 2020 from the direct links given below.