SSC Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday released the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2020 on its official website. Eligible Candidates can check the results from the SSC's official website ssc.nic.in. The Commission has conducted the written exam on November 11, 12, and 15, 2022 at various centres across the country.

Those candidates who qualify in the written exam will have to appear for the skill test. Based on the performance of the candidates in the SSC Exam 2022, 3608 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 13445 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'.

SSC Result 2020: Check Cut-off Marks

  • SSC Steno Group C Cut-Off
CategoryCut-off Marks
Gen146.79323
EWS138.64967
OBC142.36071
SC132.92626
ST117.44372
OH108.68008
VH55.94645
  • SSC Steno Group D Cut-Off
CategoryCut-off Marks
Gen131.22759
EWS83.56382
OBC126.72132
SC103.89008
ST84.61327
OH59.31560
VH51.29321
Others-PWD40.00000

Now, the Staff Selection Commission will release the Final Answer Keys on its official website ssc.nic.in on January 28, 2022. Candidates can download the Final Answer Key till February 27, 2022. Alternatively, candidates can check the SSC Steno Grade C and D Result 2020 from the direct links given below.