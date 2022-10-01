SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department (IMD), Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 18. About 990 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The Commission will conduct an open competitive examination for the recruitment of posts.Also Read - CBSE Extends Last Date To Upload Class 9, 11 Registration Data For 2022-23 Session. Check Official Notification Here

Before submission of the online application, candidates must check through the Preview/ Print option that they have filled correct details in each field of the form. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Dates for submission of online applications: 30-09-2022 to 18-10-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 18-10-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 19-10-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 20-10-2022 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 20-10-2022

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 25-10-2022 ( upto 23:00)

Tentative Schedule of Computer Based Examination (CBE): December, 2022

SSC Scientific Assistant Vacancy

The number of vacancies is tentative and subject to variation

Scientific Assistant: About 990.

SSC Scientific Assistant Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Scientific Assistant Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject)/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications OR Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized Institution/University or equivalent. The candidates who have appeared in their final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before the cut-off date i.e.18-10-2022. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment Notification

SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022: Check Scheme of Exam

The Commission will conduct a Computer Based Examination comprising 200 questions carrying 200 marks for two hours duration.

SSC Scientific Assistant Application Fee

Fee payable: ₹100

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Applications must be submitted only in online mode at the website of SSC Headquarter i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit the online application much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the SSC website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days.