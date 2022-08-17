SSC Selection Post Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for the Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022 today, August 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the SSC Selection Post Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The Commission conducted the SSC Selection Post examination between August 01 to August 05, 2022. The examination was held in computer-based mode.Also Read - IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released at ibps.in; Check Exam Date, Direct Link Here

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till August 23(up to 6:00 PM). They need to pay Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. "Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 17.08.2022 to 23.08.2022 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 23.08.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances," SSC in an official notification said.

How to Download SSC Selection Post Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “ Uploading of Tentative Answer Key of Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2022 Examination, ” link.

” link. A new PDF document will open on the screen.

Click on the link given in the document.

Now enter the login credentials such as roll number, and password.

Your SSC Selection Post Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates may take a print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit. The candidates should also regularly visit the SSC website www.ssc.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.