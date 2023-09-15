By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Check Marks, Cut-Off, Direct Link
SSC Selection Post Phase 11 result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.
SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has declared the result for the Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts under Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts Examination. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.
The Commission conducted Computer Based Examination for Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts under Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts Examination from June 27 to 30 at various centers all over the country. A total of 428104 numbers of completed applications were received for Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts.
SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023(Download Link)
SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023: Category-wise Check Cut-Off
“As per Para 19.7 of the Notice of the Examination, candidates scoring minimum qualifying marks in the computer based examination, as given below, have been considered eligible for shortlisting to the next stage of Scrutiny,” SSC in an official notification said.
- UR : 30% (i.e. 60 marks)
- OBC/EWS : 25% (i.e. 50 marks)
- All other reserved categories : 20% (i.e. 40 marks)
Category-wise break-up of the candidates shortlisted in the Computer Based Examination for the next stage of Scrutiny are as follows:
|Category
|Higher Secondary(10+2)
|EWS
|2084
|SC
|4979
|ST
|2443
|OBC
|8075
|UR
|15998
|ESM
|1452
|OH
|760
|HH
|56
|VH
|32
|PwD Others
|12
|Total
|35891
Supporting Documents to be Submitted by October 6
The candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny as per Annexure-I are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Agerelaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, by 6th October, 2023 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the “Higher Secondary (10+2) level” and “Post-Category No……” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.
NOTE: The Commission has declared the result for Graduation and above level posts under Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts Examination and for Matriculation Level posts under Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts Examination.
How to Check SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023? A Step-by-Step Guide Here
- Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Phase-XI/2023 Selection Posts Examination(Graduation & above level posts) – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination thereby shortlisting candidates for the next stage of scrutiny/Phase-XI/2023 Selection Posts Examination (Matriculation level posts) – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination thereby shortlisting candidates for next stage of scrutiny/ Phase-XI/2023 Selection Posts Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts) – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination thereby shortlisting candidates for the next stage of scrutiny.”
- Click on the link and a new pdf document will appear on the screen.
- Your SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
For more details, visit the official website of SSC.
